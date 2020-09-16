William G. Molitor

CUSTER | William G. "Bill" Molitor was born March 17, 1948 to Lawrence and Venus (Comer) Molitor in Townsend, MT. In 1959 Bill moved with his family to a farm near Rockham, SD. He attended Hand City Country School and Tulare High School, graduating in 1967. He married his high school sweetheart Joyce Creager on July 18, 1970 and farmed the family farm for eight years.

Truck driving became a passion and he left the farm to "hit the road" until he had logged a million plus miles. He could back an 18-wheeler into any spot with skill. Bill worked construction in South Dakota, Wyoming, and Utah and worked for Custer County Highway for 15 years before retiring in 2014.

Anyone who knew Bill knew that Bill was an avid hunter and his friends would tell you he could make some amazing shots. He co-authored a book with his friend about trophy bucks in South Dakota. He had many successful hunt stories for pheasant, deer, and elk. He made two successful trips to Alaska to salmon fish.

After retirement he enjoyed the summers spending time working at the upkeep of the church campground, Camp Volunteeramp Outreach. He enjoyed traveling and spending part of the winters at McCallan, TX. Bill volunteered for SD Special Olympics and helped coach basketball and softball in many tournaments around the state.

He would tell you that family was a priority.

Bill is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joyce; four children, Todd (Jennifer Lutz) of Rapid City, Natalie Molitor of Custer, Nicole Savery of Custer, and bonus daughter, Christan Munoz of Custer; grandchildren, Isaiah & Destiny Savery, and Dylan, Alex, & Sophia Munoz; brothers, Bob and Randy Molitor; sisters, Dorothy Anderson and Phylis Marks; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eugene; granddaughter, Ivanna; and two nephews.

Bill fought a long courageous battle with cancer. His personal relationship with his savior, Jesus Christ, carried him through that journey. He passed away Sept. 13, 2020, at the age of 72.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Living Outreach Church. Lunch will be served afterward at Camp Volunteeramp Outreach south of Custer on Aviation Road. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to luncheon.

A memorial fund has been made in Bill's name for Living Outreach Church's new building and Black Hills Works Special Olympics.

Bill's memorial services will be livestreamed on the Living Outreach Church facebook page https:/www.facebook.comivingoutreachchurch/ and a taped version of his memorial service will be uploaded to his obituary after it's completion.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home.