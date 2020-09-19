Thomas Wenn

FORT MEADE | Thomas Wenn, 98, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Tom was born Jan. 22, 1922 in Duryea, PA.

He enlisted in the Army Air Corps on Dec. 16, 1940 to train as a mechanic. During World War II, he served a short time in the Pacific Theater and then transferred to the European Theater. Tom flew in the 306 Bombardier Group, 367 Squadron of B 17's as a top and bottom ball turret gunner and aerial engineer.

When Tom completed his 25 bombing missions in 1943, he returned to the United States stationed at Ellsworth AFB. It was during that time he met the love of his life, Alma Hansen, they were married for 67 years. Tom also served in the Air Force during the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

After serving for 26 years in the Air Force and receiving 13 service metals, he retired as a Senior Master Sergeant. Tom had his own gas station and repair garage business, worked for the civil service a short time. Attending machinist school, Tom became a gun smith. Tom and Alma traveled many miles and many states going to gun shows.

He was a member of the Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association, and a life member of the VFW.

He is survived by daughter, Carol (Arne) Sjomeling; three grandsons, Jeffrey, David, and Patrick; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Alma; parents; sister, Regina; brothers, Leonard and Bernard; and a great-granddaughter.

Private family graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Family and friends may sign Tom's online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com