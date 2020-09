Charles 'Chuck' Boydston

NEW UNDERWOOD | Charles "Chuck" Boydston, 91, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5–7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City.

Services and burial will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, at the New Underwood Cemetery.