John J. Hoffman

HOT SPRINGS | John J. Hoffman, 83, passed away Sept. 19, 2020 at the Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home in Hot Springs, surrounded by family, after battling Alzheimer's disease.

John is survived by his wife, Nancy Kay Hoffman; mother-in-law, Alice Paull; sister, Ilse (John Riley) Hoffman; brother-in-law, Richard (Dianne) Paull; cousin, Mara (Andy – dec.) Riteris; six children, John T. (Teresa) Hoffman, Sandra (Marlin Ellington) Hoffman, Suzanne (Lawrence) Vogel, Catherine (Monte) Leiferman, Kimberly (Mike) Albertson, and Scott (Danita) Hoffman; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

John will be laid to rest at the Black Hills National Cemetery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, tributes can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published by Rapid City Journal on Sep. 23, 2020.
