Lynn M. Paulsen

POWELL, Wyo. | Lynn Marie Glover Paulsen passed away Sept. 21, 2020, at Spirit Mountain Hospice.

Lynn was born on Jan. 29, 1948 in Lead, SD, to Lowell and Bonnie Glover.

After graduating from high school in Pierre, SD, she furthered her education at Black Hills State College and received a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration.

After college, she married Enoch John Rempfer Jr., and after living in Rapid City, they moved to Rocky Ford, CO, where their first son, Bradley was born. They then relocated to Greybull, WY, and were blessed with the birth of their second son, Randy. Her husband, John, passed away in 1981. She was remarried in 1984 to Larry Paulsen and in 1985, they relocated to Powell where she lived until her death.

Lynn worked for multiple doctors in the Big Horn Basin and ended her working career as a receptionist at a local real estate company.

Lynn enjoyed camping in the mountains, especially the Beartooths, with Larry and her boys. She was also a Boy Scout leader and mentored both her sons as they obtained the Eagle Scout Rank. As a country music fan, she made every attempt to attend the area. In her spare time, Lynn loved to draw, do ceramics and sew.

Lynn was preceded in death by her father, Lowell Glover; and her two husbands. She is survived by her mother, Bonnie Glover; brother, Jim (Linda); two sons, Brad (Jessica), and Randy (Danielle); her stepdaughter, Lauri Paulsen; and five grandsons.

Services will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD. Due to COVID only 20 family members are allowed to attend services at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Spirit Mountain Hospice in Cody, WY.