Dr. James A. Bloom RAPID CITY | Dr. James A. "Jim" Bloom, 87, died on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at home. Jim was born July 14, 1933, to Bud and Lucyle (Kelly) Bloom, in his grandmother's home in Quinn, SD. Jim grew up on a ranch south of Quinn and attended Quinn Public School, graduating in 1951. During this time he was a big help to his parents and was very active in his school sports, in which he excelled. In 1954, Jim married Maggie Huether. Jim and Maggie initially settled down on his parents' ranch. But soon thereafter, Jim decided to attend college to become a teacher and a coach. Jim attended Chadron State College and graduated in 1957, with a Bachelor of Science degree. It was during this time that he became a father, welcoming his oldest daughter, Jacci, and son, Jeff, into the world. From 1957 to 1961, Jim taught science and coached all sports at Harrison, NE. Always a competitor and fiercely intelligent, his students and teams respected and adored him. In 1961, Jim decided to attend dental school. He graduated from the University of Nebraska as a doctor of dental sciences in 1966. His third child, Jayne, was born in 1964. Upon graduation, Jim and Maggie returned home to Rapid City, where Jim practiced dentistry for 40 years. Beside maintaining a Rapid City office, Jim also had an office in Philip and another at Ellsworth Air Force Base. His son, Jeff, joined the dental practice in 1985 and father and son practiced together until Jim retired in 2006. Although Jim enjoyed practicing dentistry, he never lost his love for ranching and the prairie. He ranched, with the help of many great friends, and family, until he was physically unable to do so. Jim was a proud member of the Rapid City Toastmaster Club, Central States Fair Board, Stockgrowers Association, American Quarter Horse Association, Buckaroos, Rapid City Chamber of Commerce, Rapid City Elks Club, Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE), St. Therese Catholic Church, South Dakota Dental Association, American Dental Association, Eastern Pennington County Cooperative Grazing District, and the United States Marshall Posse. Jim loved his family and friends. Jim loved Maggie and all that they had built together -- he was so proud of being married for 66 years. Jim was a huge supporter of his children's, grandchildren's, and great-grandchildren's sports and activities. Jim rarely missed a game, spending countless hours cheering them all on at gyms, fields, and arenas for Jeff's Husker football games, Jayne's high school rodeos, and grandchildren's basketball and soccer games and track meets. Survivors include his wife, Maggie; three children, Jacci Bloom of Houston, TX, Jeff Bloom and his wife Kathy of Rapid City, and Jayne Bloom Hoffman of Rapid City; four grandchildren, Cassidy (Jared) Stalley of Rapid City, Josie (Jacob) Stephens of Lincoln, NE, Annie Bloom of Rapid City, and Faith Hoffman of Rapid City; and four great-grandchildren, Brayden, Adelyn, and Mairin Stalley and Llewan Stephens. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister and her husband, Lenora "Norie" and Larry Ruland. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. today at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Wall, with a vigil service at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Wall, with Father Kerry Prendiville as celebrant. Interment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Quinn. Masks will be required at the service, and the funeral service will be livestreamed on his obituary page at rushfuneralhome.com the day of the funeral.