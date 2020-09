Fern Konst PHILIP | Fern Konst, 91, died Sept. 22, 2020. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Masonic Cemetery. The family asks that anyone who attends follow CDC guidelines regarding Covid-19. Rush Funeral Home