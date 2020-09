Harley F. Taylor RAPID CITY | Harley F. Taylor, 95, died Sept. 22, 2020. He served in the U.S. Navy. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Services will be at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, at Calvary Lutheran Church. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.