RAPID CITY | Karyl Church Weishaupl, 81, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at a local health care facility.

Karyl was born June 3, 1939, in Watertown to Ray and Gladys (Torgerson) Church. Her family moved to Rapid City in 1941.

She attended Rapid City schools and graduated from Rapid City Central in 1957.

She spent her early childhood in Rapid City, and after high school she attended Augustana College for one year and lived in Denver, CO, and Southern California, eventually settling in Denver in the 1960's.

She met her future husband Fred, through mutual friends and they were married on May 10, 1974 in Denver.

After spending 15 years in Lakewood, CO, they moved to Murrieta, CA, in 1989, where they spent 13 years.

They retired to Rapid City in 2002.

She was a loving daughter, wife and a wonderful stepmother to Cheryl Billings (Jeff), Christi, Brian (Caren) and Douglas. She was a very caring and loving grandmother to nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Gladys Church and brother, Don Church.

She is survived by her husband, Fred; four stepchildren; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her brother, Bob Church (Marge); and numerous nieces and nephews.

She will be greatly missed by all the above and childhood friends Cindy Walker and Marlys Byers.

There will be no service because she has chosen to be cremated.

In lieu of cards and flowers, she requests that you donate to Parkinson's Foundation.

Friends may sign her online guest register at osheimschmidt.com


Published by Rapid City Journal on Sep. 26, 2020.
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
September 26, 2020