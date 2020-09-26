Adam J. Henrickson

BAUMHOLDER, Germany | Adam James Henrickson, 23, passed away on Sept. 10, 2020 in Ruschberg, Germany.

Adam was born Jan. 17, 1997, in Rapid City, SD, to Ava Henrickson, joining his big sis, Alissa. As a little boy, Adam liked all the things that most little boys do including rocks, snakes, dinosaurs and cats. He was sensitive but curious; he loved to disassemble things just to see how they worked. That curiosity led him to one of his life-long loves - German cars. As a teenager, Adam taught himself how to fix everything from the fuel filter to the exhaust system, learning much of his craft from YouTube videos. His greatest joy was being on the road, driving fast with his EDM music up and the windows down.

Adam joined the U.S. Army and left for basic training right out of high school. He quickly rose through the ranks and was a leader, friend and master mechanic. His dream was to obtain a posting in Germany and he moved there in 2019. He was a Sergeant stationed at Baumholder Army Base, where he worked in the motor pool.

Adam was an avid traveler, completing trips to Italy and many to his ancestral home in Norway. He took up photography and had an amazing eye for beautiful things, especially landscapes on his travels and the full moon.

Adam was compassionate, intelligent, articulate and an all-around nice guy. He leaves behind many heartbroken family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his uncle and namesake, Steven James Henrickson.

Adam is survived by his mother, Ava Henrickson, Wheat Ridge, CO; his sister, Alissa Quam, San Diego County, CA; and loving family and friends in Colorado, South Dakota, and worldwide.

A visitation, with military honors will be from 5-8 p.m. today at Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary in Wheat Ridge, with a Celebration of Life from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, at Inspiration Point Park in Denver.

Another Celebration of Life and burial of some of his ashes will take place in Rapid City over the Thanksgiving weekend.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Adam's name to NAMI or any organization that provides counseling and other mental health services to active duty and veteran service members.