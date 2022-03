Ace Kary

NORRIS | Ace Kary, 68, died March 3, 2021.

Visitation begins at 4 p.m. CST, with 7 p.m. prayer services on Friday, March 12 at the Norris Community Hall.

Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at the Norris Bible Church. Burial will follow at the Norris Community Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.