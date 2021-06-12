Alberta L. Ecker

MONROVIA, Calif. | Alberta Lorraine Christnot Ecker, born Oct. 20, 1942, passed away peacefully on the morning of April 30, 2021.

Mom was preceded in death by her parents, Sally (Gerry-Christnot) and Ralph Christnot; her brothers, Ralphie Christnot and Frankie Christnot; and her sister, Helena Christnot. She is survived by her sister, Tino (Marcella) Jazek; her husband, Tom Ecker; children, Robert Awana, Rose (Troy) Kern, Jerry Awana Jr., Jenniffer (James Schauer) Awana, and Eugene (Laurie) Awana; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Mom was a survivor of the boarding school known as Holy Rosary, she graduated from there on May 20, 1960. She married Airmen Jerry Awana Sr. on Feb. 9, 1962. Being a military family, they lived many places. After 13 years, mom returned home with her five children.

She began her pursuit of higher education, never losing her desire to learn more. Mom pursued a life with God as her guide and comfort through the good times and the bad. She felt blessed to know the Lord and serve wherever she could in His name.

Church is where she met the love of her life Tom Ecker. Together they made a good couple and life for each other in Southern California. They were devoted to Jesus and spread the word of God until her passing.

Mom wanted to be buried at Mount Calvary in Rapid City, SD, where her mother, grandparents and many more family members have been laid to rest as well.