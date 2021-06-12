Menu
Alberta L. Ecker

Alberta L. Ecker

MONROVIA, Calif. | Alberta Lorraine Christnot Ecker, born Oct. 20, 1942, passed away peacefully on the morning of April 30, 2021.

Mom was preceded in death by her parents, Sally (Gerry-Christnot) and Ralph Christnot; her brothers, Ralphie Christnot and Frankie Christnot; and her sister, Helena Christnot. She is survived by her sister, Tino (Marcella) Jazek; her husband, Tom  Ecker; children, Robert Awana, Rose (Troy) Kern, Jerry Awana Jr., Jenniffer (James Schauer) Awana, and Eugene (Laurie) Awana; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Mom was a survivor of the boarding school known as Holy Rosary, she graduated from there on May 20, 1960. She married Airmen Jerry Awana Sr. on Feb. 9, 1962. Being a military family, they lived many places. After 13 years, mom returned home with her five children.

She began her pursuit of higher education, never losing her desire to learn more. Mom pursued a life with God as her guide and comfort through the good times and the bad. She felt blessed to know the Lord and serve wherever she could in His name. 

Church is where she met the love of her life Tom Ecker. Together they made a good couple and life for each other in Southern California. They were devoted to Jesus and spread the word of God until her passing.

Mom wanted to be buried at Mount Calvary in Rapid City, SD, where her mother, grandparents and many more family members have been laid to rest as well.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Jun. 12, 2021.
Prayers and condolences. Friends with Alberta and Marcella from Holy Rosary. Wonderful person
Paulette Tapio~Cuny
Friend
June 12, 2021
Auntie Bert was a beautiful and amazing woman. She lived a wonderful life with an awesome family that loved and cherished her. Thankfully there are many beautiful memories to keep her alive in our hearts
Joan Christnot
Family
June 12, 2021
The Morris Clan
June 12, 2021
