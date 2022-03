Alfred L. Kasper

BELLE FOURCHE| Alfred L. Kasper, age 87, died Tuesday at the Monument Health Spearfish Hospital.

A memorial service will be held 10 am Tuesday, Sept 21, 2021 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Inurnment will take place in Pine Slope Cemetery.

Friends may leave written condolences and view Alfred's video tribute at: www.LeveringtonFH.com.