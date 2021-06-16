Menu
Alice Marie Carlson

RAPID CITY | Alice Marie Carlson, 76, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, after a long battle with a chronic illness.

Inurnment will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Alice is survived by her four sons, Kirby, Danny, Dale and Preston; and two daughters, Cynthia and Brenda.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Carlson; and son, Hammond Carlson.

Alice lived life to the fullest, loved adventure, two-stepping her way on the dance floor, and enjoyed taking road trips on her motorcycle with friends and family. Alice had a great capacity to roll with whatever life put in front of her. Accepting whatever difficulties life threw her way.

A life well lived.


