Alma J. Carlsten

STURGIS | Alma Jane Beug was born in rural Meade County, South Dakota on Nov. 3, 1924 to Alfred and Ethel Beug. She had an older brother, Milo Beug and a younger sister, Arlo Beug Wilson. Alma was raised on her family's homestead at Volunteer, SD.

In 1942, she graduated from Sturgis High School. She attended Spearfish Teaching College and taught at a nearby country school until moving to Lafayette, IN, to be with Fred Hartman after his return from Germany.

She married Fred G. Hartman in June of 1945 in Lafayette and had two children: Effie Johnson and Kurt Hartman. They moved to Kokomo, IN, where she owned and successfully ran a business for 20 years.

In 1965, Alma and Fred divorced. Alma and the children moved to Littleton, CO, where she worked for her brother. Alma married Kirk Carlsten in 1967. In 1968, Alma and Kirk purchased and moved to her parents' ranch at Pleasant Valley, SD. Shortly after, she and Kirk purchased The Big Bear Bar and Restaurant in Boulder Canyon. In 1975, they sold The Big Bear and retired to their ranch in Pleasant Valley.

Alma was very full of life. She was a legendary bridge player, an avid reader, and active in the Wesleyan Church. Most of all, she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Kurt (Marie) Hartman and Effie Johnson; grandchildren, Brett Johnson, Darcy (Jason) Percy, Corey (Randa) Johnson, and Joel Hartman; great-grandchildren, Kole Percy, Tace, Brux, and Aubyn Hartman, and Callen, Layne, and Shaye Johnson.

Alma was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, sister, two husbands, and a grandchild.

She will be cremated with no funeral, at her request. There will be a Celebration of Life in the summer.

