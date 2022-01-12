Alma Ree (Howe) Garneaux

RAPID CITY | Alma Ree (Howe) Garneaux, Waste Wi-Pretty Woman, 38, of Rapid City, SD, journeyed to the Spirit World, with her significant other Jamie Graham, on January 5, 2022 unexpectedly. A wake will start on Friday, January 14th at 4:00pm at the Lakota Chapel in Pierre (2125 E. Park St, Pierre SD) with a prayer service at 6:00pm. Funeral services will be held at 9:00am on Saturday, January 15th at the Lakota Chapel with burial at 2:30pm(mst) at Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City, SD.

Alma was born at 4:10pm on January 24, 1983 to her loving parents Burnette and Karen (Mahto) Howe. She grew up in Pierre, SD. She attended the Wesleyan Christian Academy K-8, Stevens High School and graduated from Riggs High School in 2001. Alma made a host of friends wherever she went with her infectious smile.

Alma loved listening to music, reading, watching Law and Order SVU, watching movies with her children; her favorite movie was Constantine. Alma married Martin Garneaux on February 14th 2008. To this union 6 beautiful children were born. Martin raised Kyra Howe, her first child, as his own. They parted ways but kept in contact and nurtured their 7 children together.

Alma is survived by her "daddy" Burnette and Karen (Mahto) Howe of Rapid City, SD, her siblings: Raina Howe, Craig Howe, and Jay Howe (Maggie Iron Cloud) all of Rapid City, her 7 beautiful children: Kyra Howe, Marley, Martin III aka brother, Marius, Marston, Marchesa and Marciya Garneaux. She is also survived by her aunt Kathy Mahto, Pierre, aunt Bobbie and uncle Galen Larson, Bismark, ND, aunt Bernadine Wilson, Mission, SD, aunt Eleanor Dunn, Harrold, SD, aunt Judy Rockwood, Fort Thompson, SD, aunt Jeannette Cain and uncle Tyrone Cain, Panorama City, CA, and a host of cousins.

Waste Wi was met by her grandparents, Leslie and Alma (Wells) Mahto, Walter and Clara (Sargeant) Howe, uncles Dewey Howe, her favorite Neil Howe, Arnold Howe, Reynold and Donnie Howe, aunt Wanda Howe Harris, aunt Ella Faye (Howe) Gibbs, cousins: Gail (Gabe) Dunn, Jason Howe and her soulmate Jamie Graham.

Isburg Funeral Chapel.