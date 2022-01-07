Menu
Alvin "Skip" Goodman
Rush Funeral Chapel
1005 Main St.
Kadoka, SD

Alvin "Skip" Goodman

KADOKA | Alvin "Skip" Goodman died on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at the Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital in Philip at the age of 84.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the City Auditorium in Kadoka with Pastor Bill Hines officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service.

Interment with military honors will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Lakota Freedom Veteran's Cemetery near Kyle.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Kadoka.


Be the first to post a memory or condolences.