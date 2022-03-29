Alvin W. Holst

CASA GRANDE, AZ - Alvin W. Holst died Nov. 9, 2021 due to complications from kidney failure and Alzheimer's at the age of 89, in Casa Grande, AZ.

Alvin was born July 29,1932, the first born of twins with his brother Allen in Sturgis, SD. He lived his childhood in Vale SD and worked on the family homestead until he went to college at Black Hills Teachers College in Spearfish SD, where he earned a BS in 1957. This is also where he met the love of his life, Ida Thorpe, and they married in 1955.

Alvin and Ida chased Alvin's education career by achieving a MS at the Univ of Mississippi in 1963, plus a PhD in 1972 at Arizona State University. His dream took the family to Wyoming, Mississippi, Nebraska, Arizona and South Dakota, where he was a Science/Math teacher, Junior HS Administrator, and the Director of Curriculum and Instruction for RC Schools. Alvin completed his career as a Professor of Education at Chadron State College, Chadron, NE in 1997. He taught future teachers how to be effective educators.

Upon retirement, he wrote and self-published a book in 1999 about what he learned as an educator, "Integrity, Courage & Soul: Leadership Traits for the 21st century." Alvin also built a retirement home on the family farm in Vale in 2001. Alvin and Ida lived there until moving to Arizona to be closer to their daughters and grandsons.

Alvin is preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Dora (Trigg) Holst and two older brothers Roger and Kenneth. As well as his wife Ida (Thorpe) Holst of 63 years, who passed in April 2019.

He is survived by his twin brother Allen Holst of Belle Fourche, SD, sister Judy Ollila of Vale, SD, two daughters, Tandy Partain and her husband Allen of Casa Grande AZ and Wendy Holst and her partner Laura Grace of Mesa AZ. Two grandsons Levi Nash and wife Mandy of Flagstaff AZ and Colten Nash of Casa Grande AZ. He is also proud of his 3 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Alvin was cremated and the family will have a Celebration of Life at the Vale Community center in Vale SD on June 18, 2022 at 10:30. His ashes will be interned in the family cemetery plot in Vale. Alvin and Ida have been reunited in heaven.

He was a man that embodied being fair and kind and to always remember: At any moment in time people are doing the best that they can do. Always share a smile.

