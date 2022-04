Andy M. Anderson

BOWMAN, N.D. | Andy M. Anderson, 43, died March 19, 2021.

Rosary and Vigil services will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, at St. Charles Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, at the church. Burial will follow at the Bowman Cemetery.