Ann E. Foland
Anderson Funeral Home
2Nd & Main St
Canton, SD

Ann E. Foland

CANTON | Ann Ellen Foland, 77, died May 26, 2021.

Memorial services were held at Lands Lutheran Church, rural Hudson.

Anderson Funeral Home


Published by Rapid City Journal on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
30
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Lands Lutheran Church
Hudson, SD
Anderson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lori, Lisa, and Adam,
You are all in my thoughts and prayers. I remember your mom as such a loving and kind teacher. Thanks for sharing her with all of us. She was a wonderful lady.
-Lisa
Lisa Maguire
Student
May 28, 2021
I always remember Ann, for having such grace and compassion towards us students... she was my 7th grade grammar teacher..way back in the 1983-84 school year I always admired her for how she carried herself, so calmly, in the midst of a classroom full of kids going through hormonal challenges! She was a special teacher to me!❤
Jill Baird
Student
May 27, 2021
Please accept our deepest condolences for your loss.
odell olsen
Classmate
May 27, 2021
