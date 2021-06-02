Lori, Lisa, and Adam, You are all in my thoughts and prayers. I remember your mom as such a loving and kind teacher. Thanks for sharing her with all of us. She was a wonderful lady. -Lisa
Lisa Maguire
Student
May 28, 2021
I always remember Ann, for having such grace and compassion towards us students... she was my 7th grade grammar teacher..way back in the 1983-84 school year I always admired her for how she carried herself, so calmly, in the midst of a classroom full of kids going through hormonal challenges! She was a special teacher to me!❤
Jill Baird
Student
May 27, 2021
Please accept our deepest condolences for your loss.