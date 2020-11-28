Ann Pullman Lee

RAPID CITY | Ann J. Pullman Lee passed away at the age of 99. Ann was born on Nov. 15, 1921 on a farm near Bridgewater, SD. Her parents were John J. and Anna (Walter) Pullman.

Ann attended rural school for eight years at Hutchinson County Gross District 64. She then enrolled in Bridgewater High School, graduating in 1940 with a class of 45 seniors. It was always her desire to be an elementary classroom teacher. Following graduation, she enrolled at Freeman Jr. College in Freeman, SD. With one year of training, she taught 15 years in country school. During these years, she went to summer school, took night classes, and participated in several educational tours. Ann had earned enough hours to receive her associate degree at Freeman Jr. College. She then enrolled at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, SD to finish her degree in Elementary Education in 1960.

Ann was baptized and became a member of the Neu Hutteral Mennonite Church. She taught Sunday School and Bible School for a number of years. Her interest was working with young people. After graduating from Dakota Wesleyan University, she was called to teach fourth grade at Pinedale Elementary and taught summer school for 10 years. Her next plan was to earn a master's degree. She accomplished this at Black Hills State University. Ann was eager enough to continue developing her skills in working with young people. She completed 60 hours of postgraduate work at Montana State University at Bozeman, MT, and the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. It was easy for her to keep up her new skills in education. She won many awards in her teaching skills.

In October of 1962, she met a fine gentleman by the name of Robert Laughlin Lee, also a teacher in the Rapid City school system. Bob and Ann were married July 16, 1963, in Deadwood.

After retiring from teaching, Ann was employed by Wal-Mart in Rapid City for 20 years. She also enjoyed traveling. Ann was a lifelong member of the Piedmont Valley American Legion Auxiliary Unit 311.

She is survived by her nephew, Dwight (June) Pullman, Emery, SD. Their children, Joy (Jonathan) Arhart, children, Anna, Wyatt, Josie, Will and Jesse, Alpena, SD. Naomi (Nate) Richer, children, Brian, Candace and Kylie, Sioux Falls, SD. Greg (Chelsea) Pullman, Cydney and Callie, Emery, SD. Niece, Mary Lou Hofmann, Mitchell, SD. Her daughters, Karen (Doug) Sudbeck, Landon, London and Leighton, Dimock, SD. Kathy (Brandon) Metzinger, Callum and Blythe, Armour, SD. Niece, Mavis (Jerry) Regynski, Mitchell, SD.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Lee; her parents; three brothers, Walter (Lydia) Pullman, Joe and Amos; two sisters, Elsie and Marie (Peter) Unruh; one niece, Elaine; and nephew-in-law, Wayne Hofmann.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

