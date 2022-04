Anna Marie Goddard

STURGIS | Anna Marie Goddard, 97, died March 14, 2021.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 19, at the funeral chapel, with a burial to follow at Bear Butte Cemetery.