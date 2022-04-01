Anna Mickelson

PHILIP - Anna Mickelson of Philip, South Dakota formerly of Mobridge, died on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital in Philip at the age of 95.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the United Church in Philip with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 4, 2022 at the United Church in Philip with Pastor Kathy Chesney officiating.

Interment will be held 3:00 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022 at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.