Anna Mickelson
Rush Funeral Home
165 E Hwy 14
Philip, SD
Visitation
Apr, 3 2022
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
United Church
Anna Mickelson

PHILIP - Anna Mickelson of Philip, South Dakota formerly of Mobridge, died on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital in Philip at the age of 95.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the United Church in Philip with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 4, 2022 at the United Church in Philip with Pastor Kathy Chesney officiating.

Interment will be held 3:00 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022 at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Apr. 1, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
United Church
Philip, SD
Apr
3
Prayer Service
6:00p.m.
United Church
Philip, SD
Apr
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
United Church
Philip, SD
Apr
4
Interment
3:00p.m.
Black Hills National Cemetery
Sturgis, SD
Rush Funeral Home
