Anne Marie Hurley
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Anne Marie Hurley

RAPID CITY | Anne Marie Hurley, 87, died Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Monument Health Rapid City Hospital. Survivors are her children: Mike (Carmen) Derby, David Derby, Lynn Derby; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. An Irish Wake will be held at a later date and a full obituary will be forthcoming.

"May the road rise to meet you.

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face.

The rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again,

May God hold you in the hollow of His hand."

Irish Blessing

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Dec. 21, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Many fond memories of Anne! A truly unique, stylish original!
Muriel Shepard
Friend
December 21, 2021
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
December 20, 2021
