Anne Marie LeChette

RAPID CITY | Anne Marie LeChette, 74, of Summerset died Saturday, September 25, 2021.

A private burial will take place at the Black Hills National Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.osheimschmidt.com

Anne Marie (Olson) LeChette was born on October 3, 1946, in Rapid City, SD, the daughter of Carl and Margaret (Oliva) Olson. She attended school in Rapid City graduating from Central High School in June of 1964.

Anne married her husband of 57 years, John LeChette, on August 1, 1964. Anne and John, who was enlisted in the United States Air Force, left Rapid City for John's new assignment in Italy, where Anne began her career as a civilian employee of the United States Air Force.

Anne worked for the Air Force in Italy twice, the Republic of China (Taiwan) and in Germany, before returning to the United States, and Ellsworth AFB, where she was the fitness center director, as well as the director of outdoor recreation, until John was transferred with the Department of Defense to Minneapolis. Anne continued working, but this time for the Treasury Department, until she was able to get her dream job, a Park Ranger at the Badlands, where she retired in 2006.

Anne was an avid photographer, and digitized all her photographs, taken over the years. She especially enjoyed traveling to the National Parks, an Estes Park, CO. Anne was also an accomplished cross-country skier.

Anne is survived by her husband; John, daughters; Theresa Ferguson of Severn, MD, Carla Danberry of Dripping Springs, TX, granddaughter; Jessica Shaughnessy, great grandchildren; Avery and Lucas Shaughnessy all of Sugarcreek, OH, brother; Robert Olson, sisters; Nancy Newman, Phyllis Andrews, sister-in-law; Mary Olson.

Anne was preceded in death by her parents.