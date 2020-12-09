Anthony 'Mitch' Mitchell

RAPID CITY | Anthony B. "Mitch" Mitchell was born Nov. 24, 1941 in Bakersfield, CA, to Floyd and Winifred (Walsh) Mitchell. In 1943, he moved with his Mom and brother to Parkston, SD, to live on his Grandfather's farm while his Dad served overseas in WWII. When his Mom passed away from polio, he moved with his brother to Highmore, SD, to live with his paternal Grandparents, the Mitchells. They continued to spend summers on the farm with Grandpa and Grandma Walsh, creating wonderful memories. After Grandpa Mitchell passed, he lived with his Aunt and Uncle, Bert and Faye Mitchell in Highmore. In the eighth grade, Anthony and Jon moved to Springfield, SD, to live with their Dad.

He attended Springfield High School and graduated in 1960. He competed in football, basketball and track. Upon graduation from high school, he joined the National Guard and after completing his basic training, he attended Southern State College. Anthony played football and was named to the SDIC All Conference team his Junior and Senior year. He graduated in 1965 with a bachelor of science degree and education degree.

He began his teaching and coaching career in Astoria, SD. From there he taught in Marshall, MN. He taught and coached in Adak, Alaska for two years before he returned to SD State to obtain his Masters in HPER. He was a graduate assistant in football while at State. After completing his masters, he began teaching and coaching at Rapid City Stevens High School.

On June 28, 1972, Anthony married Valerie Ferguson. Together they moved to Iowa, NE, and finally settled for 12 years in Mankato, MN. During those years, Anthony and his brother Jon owned rental units in three states. In 1986, Anthony and Val grew tired of cold and snow and moved to Virginia Beach, VA. He returned to teaching at Blair Middle School and was assistant varsity football coach at Maury HS in Norfolk, VA. They returned to Rapid City in 1991 to be closer to family. He finished his teaching career at South Middle School, retiring in 2004.

Mitch departed this life on Dec. 5, 2020 after a valiant 12-year battle with Parkinson's Disease, Covid contributed.

Grateful to have shared his life are his wife, Valerie; his brother, Jon and wife, Ginny; his brother-in-law, Greg Ferguson and wife, Christi; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Because of Covid, there will be no services at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts to the Humane Society of the Black Hills or Hospice of the Hills.

Friends and family may sign Mitch's online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com