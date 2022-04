Ardene O'Connell

DICKINSON, ND | Ardene O'Connell, age 94, of Dickinson, North Dakota, formerly of Philip, South Dakota, died Saturday, January 8, 2022 in North Dakota.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 18, at First Lutheran Church in Philip. Burial will follow at the Masonic Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.