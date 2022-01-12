Menu
Ardis M. "Ardie" Arguello
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Ardis "Ardie" M. (Holcomb) Arguello

RAPID CITY | Ardis "Ardie" M. (Holcomb) Arguello, 83, of Rapid City, SD, passed away, peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

A celebration of life reception will be held on January 22, 2022, at Hay Camp, 601 Kansas City St, Rapid City, SD 57701, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Online condolences can be left atwww.osheimschmidt.com

In lieu of flowers, honoring Ardis' deep dedication to helping others, the family has asked that a donation be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Cornerstone Rescue Mission or The Hope Center.


Published by Rapid City Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
January 14, 2022
Such great memories of being welcomed into Ardis and Benny's home while growing up. That front door was always open. The hinges must have had to be replaced a time or two. Always family and friends coming and going. Of course, Sammy kept busy personally escorting everyone in and out too! As an adult I was lucky to have Ardis be involved in welcoming my three kids into this world as well. The number of people she and her family have impacted is amazing.
Brian, Sheila, Anya, Brooke and Gavin Johnson
Friend
January 12, 2022
Ardis will be missed by all who knew her. Thinking of you and sending prayers and sympathy.
Connie Huntington
Friend
January 12, 2022
