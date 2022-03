Ardis Ladely

LONG VALLEY, SD | Ardis Ladely, age 83, died Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital in Philip.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, at Rush Funeral Chapel in Kadoka.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 30, at the New American Legion Hall in Martin.

Interment will follow at the Martin Community Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Kadoka