Ardy Jacquot

MARTIN | Ardy Jacquot, age 84, of Martin, South Dakota, died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Bennett County Nursing Home in Martin.

Memorial services will held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, October 2, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Martin. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.