Arlan R. VanDerPol

RAPID CITY | Arlan R. VanDerPol, 74, died Oct. 22, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Air Force and the Army National Guard.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior.

Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.