Arlo A. Heine

RAPID CITY | Arlo A. Heine passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, with loved ones by his side.

He was born on September 20,1936, in Hazen, North Dakota, to Emil and Alma (Birkholz) Heine. He was raised on the farm and went to country school the first 8 years. He was confirmed in the Lutheran faith in 1950. His family moved to Underwood, ND, where he attended High School and graduated in 1955. Arlo joined the United States Air Force in 1955, and spent 4 years in the service, with one year in Iceland. Arlo married Gloria Blohm May 20, 1961, and they had 2 children. Arlo worked for Red Owl grocery store for a few years and then moved to MDU where he retired after 30 years. He was active in Boy Scouts, the Moose Lodge, and the Eagles. After retirement, Arlo and Gloria traveled as much as possible and enjoyed camping for many years. They took trips to see family, bus trips tours, fishing trips and an Alaskan cruise. They were also snowbirds in Arizona for 7 years.

Arlo is survived by his wife of 60 years, Gloria; son, Kevin (Dana) Heine; Daughter, Candace ( Nick) Novak; 2 Grandson, Peter Heine and Kyle Heine, and nieces and nephews.

Arlo was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Alma; his brother, Delmar; his sister, Leta Haas, and his niece, Michelle Sprouse.

A memorial has been established for the Moose Lodge or to a charity of your choice in remembrance of Arlo.

Services will be held at the Black Hills National Cemetery Monday, January 10, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. for family and friends.

