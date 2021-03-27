Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Arnold C. Jones
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles
241 Rose Hill
Versailles, KY

Arnold C. Jones

FRANKFORT, Ky. | Arnold C. Jones, 87, husband of Connie Jones, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021. He was born in Rapid City, South Dakota on Sept. 2, 1933 to the late Herbert Jones and Dorothy Robbins.

He retired from the Kentucky Revenue Department as a lawyer. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving on the aircraft carriers Yorktown and Oriskany. He was a buckskinner and member of Craigs Creek Muzzleloaders and American Mountain Men. Arnold was a founding partner of Taco Johns of Frankfort, Ky. He attended Rapid City (SD) High School and Spearfish (SD) High School; Black Hills State University, Spearfish; and the University of South Dakota School of Law, Vermillion, SD.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Evan (Molly) Jones, Lexington, and Derek Jones, Enterprise, Alabama; his stepson, Jeremy (Shari) Quinn, Bowling Green; his sister, Gloria Davis, California; and his grandchildren, Hayden Jones, and Ted McCombs-Ungricht.

No services are planned.

Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.



Published by Rapid City Journal on Mar. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Clark Legacy Center - Versailles.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I was so sad and disappointed To learn of Arnies passing. When he worked for the county I would often, almost daily visit with him when I came to the Pennington County Courthouse. I was quiet surprised when he told told me that he was moving to Kentucky and would be involved in a taco John´s franchise. I remember him fondly. I held him in very high regard. Please express my sympathies to his family. They have lost a good man. Peace to everyone in the family.
Bob Moore Rapid City SD attorney
March 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results