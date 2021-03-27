Arnold C. Jones

FRANKFORT, Ky. | Arnold C. Jones, 87, husband of Connie Jones, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021. He was born in Rapid City, South Dakota on Sept. 2, 1933 to the late Herbert Jones and Dorothy Robbins.

He retired from the Kentucky Revenue Department as a lawyer. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving on the aircraft carriers Yorktown and Oriskany. He was a buckskinner and member of Craigs Creek Muzzleloaders and American Mountain Men. Arnold was a founding partner of Taco Johns of Frankfort, Ky. He attended Rapid City (SD) High School and Spearfish (SD) High School; Black Hills State University, Spearfish; and the University of South Dakota School of Law, Vermillion, SD.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Evan (Molly) Jones, Lexington, and Derek Jones, Enterprise, Alabama; his stepson, Jeremy (Shari) Quinn, Bowling Green; his sister, Gloria Davis, California; and his grandchildren, Hayden Jones, and Ted McCombs-Ungricht.

No services are planned.

Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.