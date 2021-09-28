Menu
Audrey Mae Burnette
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Isburg Funeral Chapels - Pierre
439 South Pierre Street
Pierre, SD

Audrey Mae Burnette

KADOKA | A beautiful soul was freed from the grasp of Alzheimer's disease, when Audrey Mae Burnette, suffered a heart attack on Sept. 25, 2021. Born on July 16, 1941, in Kadoka, SD, the first child of Clarence and May (Shouldis) Mednansky. She married Edward Burnette on Jan. 13, 1961. Audrey doted on her family and was a stay-at-home mom and homemaker. She crafted baskets, was a seamstress, painted pictures, liked to garden, and always had a house full of plants. She also decorated cakes for family and friends, enjoyed playing cards, visiting friends, and was active in the Navy wives club. After the children were on their own, she rejoined the workforce. When her husband rejoined the Navy in 1963, they traveled to St. Paul, Mn., San Diego, CA, Asmara, Ethiopia, Lexington Park and Mechanicsville, MD.

After retirement they moved back to SD and Audrey made new friends, helped take care of her parents, and enjoyed reconnecting with family.

She was a wife of 60 years, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by her husband Ed, of Pierre, daughter Angela (David) Aud, Great Mills, MD, son Guy (Michele), St. Augustine, FL, daughter Sonya Feaster, Wolsey, SD, sister Janice Ellis, White River, SD, brother Rodney (Oleta) Mednansky, White River, SD, 11 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and a host of friends.

As per her wishes, she was cremated and interred in Black Hills National Cemetery, without a funeral or services. Online condolences may be written at http://www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Sep. 28, 2021.
Condolences to Ed and family.
Leon Anderson
Friend
December 22, 2021
My sincere condolences to the entire Burnette family. Long time friends
Jack Kasalonis
October 6, 2021
Our condolences to Ed and Family
Rick & Sandy Clary
October 3, 2021
