Audrey Hamm

RAPID CITY | Audrey Hamm, 85, joined the Lord peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

She was born March 24, 1935 in Dalzell, SD, the daughter of Paul and Mabel (Raetz) Wilburn.

Audrey is survived by her husband of 66 years, Leo Hamm, three daughters, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren (with two on the way).

She first met Leo at Washington Grade School in 1946 (fourth grade) and later they graduated from Rapid City High School in 1953. Audrey attended Denver University in Colorado for a year before marrying Leo in 1954.

Audrey and Leo have been lifelong residents of the Rapid City area. They ranched and raised their three daughters: Pennie (Bill) Slovek of Philip, Shellie Parker (Rex) of Rapid City, and Kellie (Jim) Weisgram of Rapid City. Her grandchildren, Belinda Mitchell, Brock Slovek, Bo Slovek, Lindsey Zaback, Dusty Parker, Kelsey Johnson, and Haylee Shreeve.

Audrey and Leo enjoyed traveling together over the years and shared many adventures. Audrey loved spending time with friends and family. She could be found on nice summer days enjoying the golf course or walking at the park with friends and family. She was also an active member of the First Presbyterian Church.

She adored spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved watching all their sporting activities, making beautiful graduation quilts, taking them to movies and watching them play at the park.

She had quite the knack for details, especially making holidays and birthdays special. She loved to host and always made things fun. She always had a perfect meal with a beautiful table set for every special occasion. Our family Christmas traditions included making her delicious Russian Tea Cakes, finding the pickle hidden on the tree, family games, and fun gifts. Our Easter's included fabulous food and Easter egg hunts with the "prized big Easter bunnies" hidden out on the ranch. We will treasure all our memories of her, and she will be missed.

"Though those with Dementia might forget, we as a family will not."

A private, family-only service will be arranged.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the foundation of your choice in Audrey's honor.

Audrey's online guestbook is available to sign at osheimschmidt.com