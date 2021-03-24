Menu
Barbara J. Dropulich
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel - Spearfish
450 7th St
Spearfish, SD

Barbara J. Dropulich

LEAD | Barbara Jean Dropulich, 74, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, March 15, 2021.

Barbara was born Dec. 26, 1946 in Galena, Kansas. She graduated from Lead High School in 1964. Barbara married Michael Dropulich on Dec. 27, 1965 at St. Patrick's Church in Lead. She worked at the Red Owl in Lead, as well as Safeway, McKenna's Gold Casino and Wooden Nickel in Deadwood.

Barbara will always be remembered for her love of family including her dogs, Kizzi, Barney and Sadie. She loved sunshine, fishing, wildlife and the beautiful Black Hills.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Michael; sister, Diana (Junior) Schumacher of Spearfish; and brother-in-law, John Dropulich of Lead. She is also survived by her two nieces, Danaca (Brian) Doering and Debra (Chris) Meehan; two nephews, John (Sharon) Dutton and David (Donna) Dutton; great-nephew, Blake (Amber) and children Nora and Benjamin; great-niece, Miranda (Steven) Lane and children, Anna (Will) Roberts and children.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Margaret Dutton; brother, Dennis Dutton; and nephew, Greg Schumacher.

In lieu of flowers and acknowledging Barb's love of animals, donations to Twin City Animal Shelter, 722 E. Main St., Lead, SD, 57754 would be a loving memory of Barbara.

Arrangements are under the care of the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com


Published by Rapid City Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2021.
