Barbara J. Muth
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Barbara J. Muth

RAPID CITY | It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Barbara Jeanne Muth who passed away on March 11, 2021, at the age of 71, at Monument Health in Rapid City.

Barb was born on Nov. 6, 1949 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, to parents Robert Lee Casebeer and Helen Bydeley.

Barb is survived by her sister, Virginia Moser, Tulsa, OK; her daughter, Shelby (Nathan R.) Dahl; and her five grandchildren, Halie, Hidie, Kinsie, Kaysie, and Jeremie Dahl of Rapid City.

Barbara was a teacher, through and through, be it as her career as she taught for 25+ years, at Knollwood Elementary School (mostly in the fifth grade) or just in everyday conversation, there was ALWAYS a story for and behind, everything. It is this that will be missed the most.

There are no services planned at this time.

You can view Barbara's full online obituary at osheimschmidt.com


Published by Rapid City Journal on Mar. 13, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
Mrs. Muth was my 6th grade teacher and I absolutely adored her. She helped form me into the woman I am today. Rest In Peace.
Marcia Zacher
March 13, 2021
You left us too soon . I'm going to miss you so much. We had some good laughs and gripe sessions. I'll miss you hollaring in the back door for me . I'll just miss you always.
Kathy Sarvis
March 13, 2021
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
March 12, 2021
