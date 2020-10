Benjamin Merculief Jr.

RAPID CITY | Benjamin Merculief Jr. 89, died Sept. 30, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, at St. John the Theologian Orthodox Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at noon at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home