Bernard Foster

WALL | Bernard Foster, 94, died June 15, 2021.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, at the United Methodist Church.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 21, at the church. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Rush Funeral Home