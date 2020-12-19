Bertha P. Scott

BEACHWOOD, Ohio | Bertha Pauline Rypkema Scott, born March 4, 1921 in Emmons County, ND, died Dec. 13, 2020.

Although she lived most of her life in California and Ohio, Bertha always considered the Black Hills "home." She moved to Deadwood as a teenager to live with her older brother Eddie, graduating from Deadwood High School in 1940. A move to Rapid City followed. There she worked various sales and bookkeeping jobs, meeting her future husband, Lyle Scott, during World War II when he was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base prior to departing for Europe. They married upon his return in November 1945, and immediately boarded a train to California to begin their life together. Bertha remained in California until 2004, when, after the death of Lyle in 2000, she moved to Beachwood to be near her daughter and her family.

Bertha is predeceased by her sisters, Bertha Rypkema and Hilda (Arthur) Smith, and her brothers Eddie (Vernell) Rypkema, Harold (Arlyss) Rypkema, Lloyd (Ardath) Rypkema, Milo (Helen) Rypkema and Arlo Rypkema. She is survived by her daughter, Tamara (David) Wilkof; grandchildren, Elisheva (Brian) Friedman, Navah (David) Zizmor, Ronit Wilkof, Jonah (Emma) Wilkof; and great-grandchildren, Tory and Nathan Friedman and Noa and Gabriel Zizmor. She is also fondly remembered by scores of nieces and nephews now living throughout the world.

Contributions may be made in Bertha's memory to Helen's Place at Stone Gardens, 27090 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122.