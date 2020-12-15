To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Your Mom was a very special lady. I will forever cherish the day I spent with her in June last year. I am so sad I can´t spend another day like that with her. Hugs and Love to all of you. If any of you are ever anywhere close to Boone, IA please let me know!
Carol and Rich Reinken
December 15, 2020
Our hearts are with the Niemi family. Betty left a beautiful and important legacy. We send our deepest condolences from across the country.