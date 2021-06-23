Beverly Daniels

LEXINGTON, Neb. | Beverly Daniels, 98, formerly of Whitney, passed away on Feb. 27, 2021, at Wel-Life Assisted Living.

She was born Sept. 17, 1922 in Gregory, SD, to William and Myrle Hawkins. She received her elementary education in several rural schools and graduated high school at Edgemont, SD, with the Class of 1940.

On Nov. 20, 1941 she married Leo Daniels of Whitney, NE. The couple was blessed with two children, Neil and Marita.

Beverly worked with Leo on their farm north of Whitney and later in the livestock and trucking business they owned.

She was always active in the Whitney community. She taught piano lessons, Sunday school, was a 4-H leader, and was involved in the PTA and church.

Beverly was a devout Christian -- her life was a witness to Christ's love. She was a hard worker and a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family and friends deeply.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo; son, Neil; brother-in-law, Arthur Klaus and wife Martha; brother-in-law, Elvin Daniels and wife Emma; and sister-in-law, Mary Daniels.

She leaves to celebrate her life, daughter, Marita Anthony (Tim) of Lexington; daughter-in-law, Dorine Daniels of Chadron; grandchildren, Bret Daniels of Fruita, CO, Scot Daniels of Albion, NE, Courtney Litzenberger (Matthew) of Lexington; step-grandchildren, Carrie Cox of North Platte, NE, and Greg Failla (Megan) of Gig Harbor, WA; six great-grandchildre; six step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, at the Whitney Cemetery south of Whitney.

Memorials may be made to the Whitney Methodist Church or Lexington Christian Church.