Beverly Odle Anderson

HILL CITY | Beverly A. Odle Anderson, 87, died on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

She was born on April 26, 1933, north of Philip, to George and Lucella (Comstock) Paulson. She retired from the Wyoming coal mines as a truck driver.

Survivors include three sons, Terry Tomlinson and Jim Odle, both of Hill City and Mike (Abbie) Tomlinson of Fairhope, AL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, John "Skeeter" Glaze; and two husbands, Jack Glaze and Andy Anderson.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. The service will be recorded and uploaded to her funeral home webpage shortly after the service has concluded at https:/www.osheimschmidt.com/obituaryeverly-odle-anderson

Interment will be later at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.