Bill Putman, Jr.

KADOKA | Bill Putman, Jr., age 90, of Kadoka, South Dakota formerly of Las Cruces and Los Alamos, New Mexico, died on Monday, September 20, 2021 at his daughter's home in Kadoka surrounded by family.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 30, at the Presbyterian Church in Kadoka.

Interment with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 1, at the Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.