Bill Shepperson
Rosewood Funeral Home in Humble
2602 South Houston Avenue
Humble, TX

Bill Shepperson

HUMBLE, Texas | Bill Shepperson, 78, died May 21, 2021.

Published by Rapid City Journal on Jun. 11, 2021.
Rosewood Funeral Home in Humble
Very sad to learn of Bill´s passing, but not sure if this is the Bill Shepperson who I worker with at Spearfish Police Dept.. And went to BHSU with? Trying to find out. Not sure about the Texas connection. If this is you Casey or Debbie would you please Respond. Thank you and our sympathy.
Gary Bowker
Work
June 16, 2021
