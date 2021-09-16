Billie Dawn Koenig

ROCHESTER, MINNESOTA | Koenig, Billie Dawn On June 4th 1970, god blessed us with an angel and we named her Billie Dawn. Billie passed away peace- fully surrounded by her family on September 13, 2021. Even though she was never able to speak, she spoke volumes to those that loved her. Her infectious smile made those around her feel special, she had an innate ability to touch all those that had the opportunity to meet her. Even though 51 years seems like a short life for most, her entire life she was a fighter dealing with all the complications that life with cerebral palsy brought her. She was loved and taken care of by her doting mother who tirelessly took care of her angel. Cindy made an endless number of sacrifices over the years to ensure Billie's comfort and happiness. Throughout the challenges that CP presented, Billie and her family took life with laughter and joy. Though her earthly body left us, she will no doubt continue to bless us all with her memories and the lessons she taught us all. Billie started her life in Rapid City, South Dakota where she attended the Kibben-Kuster School. In 1989, she and her family moved to Minnetonka, Minnesota where she attended MRCI school in Minneapolis. She loved riding the bus, watching Barney, getting her nails painted and listening to all the family conversations especially during the holidays. Survived by mother Cindy Bentley (Mike); brothers, Guy Koenig (Julie) and Troy Koenig (Erica); sister Nicki Folkens; beloved nieces and nephews, Kinsley, Kellen, Quinn and Declan Koenig, Meg, Joseph and Kate Folkens, grandfather, Merlin (Bud) Evans; and many other loving family members and, also special friends Earnstine Horton, Brenda Aronson and Mary Emery. Preceded in death by her father, Guy Koenig; step-father Donald Hansen; grandparents, Dorothy Evans and Eugene and Mary Koenig. The family wishes to express their immense gratitude for the loving care by the entire staff in the ICU at St. Mary's Hospital-Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Funeral Service Friday, September 17th at 10:30 AM at St. Victoria Church, 8228 Victoria Drive, Victoria, MN, 55386. Visitation Services start a 9:30 AM at the church prior to mass.