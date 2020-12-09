Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Rapid City Journal
Rapid City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Birdie Mae Lethlean
FUNERAL HOME
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD

Birdie Mae Lethlean

RAPID CITY | A warm shining light in our world has been taken from us. Birdie Mae Lethlean died Dec. 7, 2020, of COVID 19 at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

Birdie was born on May 12, 1954 to Frank and Maxine Petrich of Rapid City. She is survived by her loving husband, James B. Lethlean and adoring children: sons, Joshua Frank Smith and James A. Lethlean, and daughter, Jessica Lee Smith; along with numerous grandchildren and extended family.

Birdie was the heart and soul of our family; a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Everything she did was for the benefit of our family and friends.

When I think of my wife of almost 31 years, the thing that comes most to mind is the family gatherings. The love that sprang like a warm summer wind from her kitchen, and settled across our lives made everything worthwhile. The dinners, the cakes and pies, the tender homemade things, given to friends that said you are special to me and our family. I could carry on about the love of my life for days, but it is enough to say if any woman was ever loved this one was and shall be missed deeply.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home


Published by Rapid City Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
December 15, 2020
Prayers to everyone. Birdie was a special lady she will be missed.
Darcey Segatti-West
December 10, 2020
Dear Birdie was my sister-in-law at one time. I will miss her. My sympathy & condolences go out to her family. God bless you all.
Janice (Lea) Wheeler
December 10, 2020
We are so sorry about Birdie Mae. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this difficult time.
Bill and Sharon Hinzman
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results