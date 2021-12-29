I am sorry for the loss of your loved one, Blake was such a sweet loving gal she would go out her way to help with any project, I have seen a person as crafty as her what a talent ,she was so so active in her boys life whom she loved so much. She will be missed and in all of the hearts that people knew her,God called her and has a special plan for her shes always with you in so many ways Bless you all and take care

Faye Delaney Friend December 30, 2021