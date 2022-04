Bob Seidler

MIDLAND | Bob Seidler, 96, died March 9, 2021.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, March 19, at Rush Funeral Home in Philip.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, at Open Bible Church in Midland, with livestreaming available at the funeral home website. Burial will follow at the Midland Cemetery.