Bobby Lee Hamaker

CUSTER, SD | Bobby Lee Hamaker, 74, passed away September 8, 2021, at the Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veteran's Home in Hot Springs, SD.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.

Committal services will be held 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.